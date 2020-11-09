1/1
Henry E. "Hank" Arblaster
1936 - 2020
Henry "Hank" E. Arblaster, 84, of Slippery Rock passed away Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born in Harrisville on March 5, 1936, Hank was the son of the late Merle W. Arblaster and late Edith L. (Stillwagon) Arblaster.

Hank worked at Pullman Standard for 25 years until its closing and later worked 10 years at Reznor Heating.

He was faithful to God and to his family. He used his skills to serve the church and he persevered through life's challenges. He has fought the good fight, finished the course, and kept the Faith.

Hank is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Kopka, and her husband, David, of Michigan; two sons, Henry Arblaster of Harrisville and Merle Arblaster, and his wife, Veronica, of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren: Kaleb Kopka, Alexis Arblaster, Mackenzie Arblaster, Desire Lilly and Chad Williams; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Jan Ketler of Oklahoma, Carol (Pete) Wood of Dubois and Barb (Ken) Maxwell of Grove City; one brother, Gary (Carol) Arblaster of Dubois; one stepbrother, Dick Thompson of Grove City; and many nieces and nephews.

Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Joan K. Arblaster, who passed away Sept. 17, 2011; one brother and four sisters.

Arblaster - Visitation for Henry "Hank" E. Arblaster, who died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Hank's son-in-law, Pastor David Kopka, officiating, assisted by Kenton Shaw.

Burial will be in Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.

For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distance.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
