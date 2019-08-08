Henry F. Brody Jr., 82, of East Butler passed away Wednesday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 30, 1937, in East Brady, he was a son of the late Henry F. Brody Sr. and Mary (Rodgers) Brody.
Henry was a 1955 graduate of East Brady High School.
He retired from Magnetics in 1999, following 44 years.
He enjoyed traveling to East Brady and eating at the Plaza Pantry. He also enjoyed gardening and was proud of his grandsons.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was picked and appeared in the movie "The D.I." which starred Jack Webb in 1957.
Henry was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia J. (Iman) Brody, whom he married June 4, 1960; two daughters, Patricia Michele Brody of East Butler and Linda (Dr. Francesco) Turco of Kittanning; four grandsons, Dr. Nathan Turco of Greensburg, Dr. Neil Turco of Sheffield Village, Ohio, Nicholas Turco of York, and Nolan Turco of Kittanning; his grand puppy, Oliver; two sisters-in-law, Jean Conerty of Chicora and Mary Jane Dremann of Port Wentworth, Ga.; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen McElroy of Chicora and his brother, Louis Brody of Chardon, Ohio.
BRODY - Family and friends of Henry F. Brody Jr., who died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Interment will follow in Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church to recite the rosary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019