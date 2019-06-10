Henry L. Wahl Jr., 82, of Zelienople passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born July 10, 1936, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Henry Wahl Sr. and Pearl Piper Wahl.
Henry was a member of Grace Church of Harmony.
He was a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1955 to 1983.
He enjoyed fixing things, especially sewing machines and clocks. He liked things to be organized.
Henry will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Henry leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Glen (Paula) Wahl, Juliette (Danny) Livermore and Paul (Melanie) Wahl, all of Suffolk, England; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; aunts; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved friend, Joanne Kirker of Zelienople.
Henry was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sabo and Thelma LeFebvre.
WAHL - A memorial service for Henry L. Wahl Jr., who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, is being planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019