Herbert Charles "Herbie" Schmeider Jr.
1941 - 2020
Herbert "Herbie" Charles Schmeider Jr., 78, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Butler, and was the son of the late Herbert C. Schmeider Sr. and Dorothy E. (Rice) Ihlenfeld.

Herb was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.

He worked as an electrician at Pullman Standard.

Herb was a Boy Scout troop leader. He loved nature, fishing, playing horseshoes and most of all, loved campfires, surrounded by his family.

Surviving are his love bug of 56 years, Cecelia M. Weiland Schmeider of Butler; three daughters, Cindy L. "Sid" (Becky) Schmeider of Butler, Dorothy E. (David) Herold of Prospect, and MaryBeth (Bobby) Cavanaugh of New Eagle; two sons, Herbert C. Schmeider III of Germany, and Timothy R. (Carrie) Schmeider of Butler; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarra Jane (Harry) Reisinger; three brothers, Joeseph (Patricia) Ihlenfeld, Juddson (Gloria) Ihlenfeld and Jerry (Renee) Schmeider; two sisters-in-law, Kandy Ihlenfeld and Bj Schmeider; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Ihlenfeld and Richard Schmeider; his stepmother, Agnes Schmeider; and his stepfather, John Ihlenfeld.

SCHMEIDER - Private service and burial will be held for Herbert "Herbie" Charles Schmeider Jr., who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
