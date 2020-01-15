Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Francis "Herb" Carlson. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Francis "Herb" Carlson, 70, of Slippery Rock passed away at Allegheny Health Network in Grove City on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

He was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Montpelier, Vt., to Herbert Olaf and Marguerite Diamond Carlson.

Herb graduated from Monmouth Regional High School in Eatontown, N.J., after returning home from living in Germany for the first three years of his high school years.

Herb was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Herb received his bachelor's degree in architecture and urban studies and later, his master's degree in urban studies and planning from the University of Maryland.

As an architect, Herb was initially employed at the University of Maryland, working on the campus in the capacity of building construction and design. He later was employed at Slippery Rock University, where he worked in building design, construction and planning for the university campus.

He was a member and former chairman of the Slippery Rock Municipal Authority, where he served for over 15 years. He was a member of the Slippery Rock Planning Commission. He recently advised the Slippery Rock Community Library on its recent new building construction.

One of his hobbies was building ship models. Herb enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of many golfing and bowling leagues in the local area.

He enjoyed sharing coffee and conversation with his good neighbor and faithful friend, Michael.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry at home; his mother, Marguerite Carlson, age 106 of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; two sons, Lars (Theresa) Carlson of Baltimore, Md., and Matthew Stock of Slippery Rock; two daughters, Lynn (Benjamin Johnson) Carlson of Dorchester, Mass., and Paige Carlson and her fiancé, Tim Douglas, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Patricia Eskow of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; Cathy (Peter) Carlson of New York, N.Y.; a brother, John (Randi) Carlson of Brick, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler and McKayla Carlson.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Larry.

CARLSON - The family of Herbert Francis "Herb" Carlson, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be given to Forestville United Methodist Church, 124 Boyers Road, Forestville, PA 16035.







Herbert Francis "Herb" Carlson, 70, of Slippery Rock passed away at Allegheny Health Network in Grove City on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.He was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Montpelier, Vt., to Herbert Olaf and Marguerite Diamond Carlson.Herb graduated from Monmouth Regional High School in Eatontown, N.J., after returning home from living in Germany for the first three years of his high school years.Herb was a U.S. Air Force veteran.Herb received his bachelor's degree in architecture and urban studies and later, his master's degree in urban studies and planning from the University of Maryland.As an architect, Herb was initially employed at the University of Maryland, working on the campus in the capacity of building construction and design. He later was employed at Slippery Rock University, where he worked in building design, construction and planning for the university campus.He was a member and former chairman of the Slippery Rock Municipal Authority, where he served for over 15 years. He was a member of the Slippery Rock Planning Commission. He recently advised the Slippery Rock Community Library on its recent new building construction.One of his hobbies was building ship models. Herb enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of many golfing and bowling leagues in the local area.He enjoyed sharing coffee and conversation with his good neighbor and faithful friend, Michael.Survivors include his wife, Sherry at home; his mother, Marguerite Carlson, age 106 of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; two sons, Lars (Theresa) Carlson of Baltimore, Md., and Matthew Stock of Slippery Rock; two daughters, Lynn (Benjamin Johnson) Carlson of Dorchester, Mass., and Paige Carlson and her fiancé, Tim Douglas, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Patricia Eskow of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; Cathy (Peter) Carlson of New York, N.Y.; a brother, John (Randi) Carlson of Brick, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler and McKayla Carlson.He was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Larry.CARLSON - The family of Herbert Francis "Herb" Carlson, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.Memorial contributions may be given to Forestville United Methodist Church, 124 Boyers Road, Forestville, PA 16035. Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close