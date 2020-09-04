Herbert V. Richards, 95, of Sarver passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 9, 1925, in Millerstown, Pa., he was the son of Herbert John Richards and Verna Kennedy Richards.
Herb served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II, training to be a fighter pilot as the war ended, and was proud to be a pilot, having owned his own airplane and still having a current pilot's license.
Herb retired from PPG in Creighton, in 1987, where he had worked as an electrician.
He was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saxonburg, the Brackenridge American Legion, the Tarentum Eagles and several other fraternal organizations.
Herb was well-known for handing out flashlights wherever he went, and will continue to light the world with his legacy.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Starr Richards, whom he married Aug. 4, 1961; his daughter, Tracie (Mark) Penman of Oak Hill, Va.; his son, Scott (Sharon) Richards of Natrona Heights; five grandchildren, April, Craig and James Penman, Natalie Richards, and Rob (Heather) Slagle; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Logan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepmother, Theresa Richards.
RICHARDS - There will be no public visitation or services for Herbert V. Richards, who died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Private services are being planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
.