Herman L. Horner, 87, of Karns City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his daughter's home in Crozet, Va., surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in West Monterey, Pa., to Ralph and Martha Jane (Rankin) Horner.
Herman was a longtime member of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Butler, where he was an elder and Sunday school teacher. Herman also attended Chicora Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in recent years.
Herman graduated from Rimersburg High School in 1950. He was awarded bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Pennsylvania State University. He achieved his second master's degree in Russian language from the University of Pittsburgh.
Herman served his country in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of captain in the Army Reserves, as well as serving in the Signal Corps at the Pentagon.
After his military service, Herman taught at Butler Senior High School for his entire career. Though renowned for teaching 12th-grade economics, his influence spanned over three decades in Butler schools, including being a teacher of marriage and Russian language classes.
Herman enjoyed pursuits in small business. He and his wife, Carole, ran the "Cribs 'N Things" baby goods stores in Butler and Clarion. Approaching retirement, Herman started planting Christmas trees and supplied Horner Trees to the community for the next 20 years.
A hunter and a fisherman, Herman loved the outdoors. He dabbled in farming and raising livestock (especially his 16 chickens!!). He loved to go camping in his RV and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carole (Buttyan) Horner, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1964; his daughter, Julie L. Huffmyer and her husband, Andy Huffmyer, of Crozet, Va.; his son William R. "Bill" Horner, of Monroeville; five grandchildren, Jenna Huffmyer, Andrew Huffmyer, William Huffmyer, Noah Horner and Liam Horner; one sister, Nancy Vivian McCall of Sligo; two brothers, Dennis Horner and wife, Vonnie, of Rimersburg, and Richard B. Horner and wife, Ellen, of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Horner - Family and friends for Herman L. Horner, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, will be received Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral HomeAND CREMATION SERVICES, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Dietrich officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
For those unable to attend services you may send a condolence to Herman's family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com
