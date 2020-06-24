Hester Hollinger passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grove Manor in Grove City. She had been declining in health over the past several months. Thankfully, she was not in pain.

Born in 1926, in Sinton, Texas, she was the eldest daughter of Haynie and Audrey Clopton.

She married Dick Box in 1945, and after the war, settled in St. Charles, Ill., where they raised Linda and Rick. She was a homemaker and Dick was a chemical engineer. In 1965, they moved to Bridgeport, W.Va., where Dick could start his own company, but he became ill with cancer. They moved to Pittsburgh in 1968.

After Dick's death in 1969, Hester married Earl Hollinger of Slippery Rock. After Earl's death in 2006, she moved into Sprucewood Commons, where she remained until a fall resulted in a broken hip and the subsequent move to Grove Manor.

Hester engaged easily with people, enjoyed reading, antiques and trying new things. She also loved playing bridge, hosting dinners, and her book club.

She was a member of Zonta International, chairing the local chapter for a time.

She is survived by her children, Linda Hayes and Rick Box; her stepdaughters, Martha Johnson and Marion Hollinger; her grandchildren, Jane and Jesse Hayes, and Jason and Chris Box; and her great-grandchildren, Chloe Godbout, Chiara, Sebastian and Alden Hayes, and Evan, Catcher and Jesse Box.

HOLLINGER - A group video/call-in memorial service for Hester Hollinger, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, is being held at 1 p.m. Sunday. Anyone who would like to attend is invited to send their name and email address to Jane Hayes at hayes@gardenjane.com by noon Saturday. It will be informal and fun. Instructions for setup will be provided by email.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.





