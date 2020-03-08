Heston Claire Gardner, infant daughter of Poncho and Lindsay Piovesan Gardner of Butler, passed away Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents, Heston is survived by her brothers, Gavin Gardner at home and Austin Gardner of Butler; her grandparents, Galen and Renee Piovesan of Butler, Carol Popp of Butler and Robert (Sue) Gardner of Prospect; and her aunts, Brianna (Frankie) Diez of Jensen Beach, Fla., Dawn (Ernie) Grochalski of Butler, Traci (Glenn) Baggett of Canton, Ga., and Staci Lu of Butler.
Preceding her in death was her grandpa, Cliff Popp.
"Fly high, sweet angel. We will carry your love with us always."
GARDNER - Arrangements for Heston Claire Gardner, infant daughter of Poncho and Lindsay Piovesan Gardner, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, were handled by MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020