Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda C. Caldwell.
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Hilda C. Caldwell, 90, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019, at Wexford House Health Center.
Born Oct. 5, 1929, in Wexford, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Hildegard Altmeyer Eichenlaub.
Hilda and her late husband, William, had owned the Arco Gas Station in Ingomar and later, Caldwell Water Softeners of Saxonburg, where she was the bookkeeper. She later worked as a school bus aide for A.J. Myers.
She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Ann Harr of Valencia and Sandra (Charles) Hufnagle of Gibsonia; a son, William Richard Caldwell Jr. of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria (George) Drambel of Gibsonia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Caldwell Sr., whom she married on June 24, 1950, and who died on March 21, 2002; a son, Charles Caldwell; a daughter, Debra Caldwell Wright; two sisters, Martha Vandevort and Thelma Plut Chenot; and two brothers, Theodore and Joseph Eichenlaub.
CALDWELL - Friends of Hilda C. Caldwell, who died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Township.
Memorials may be made to or the .
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 2, 2020
