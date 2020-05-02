Hilda H. Eyth
1931 - 2020
Hilda H. Eyth, 89, of Butler passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born in January 1931, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Lowes.
Hilda was active at the Westminster PCA and helped with the Tuesday Group. She was the secretary of the Butler Horseshoe League and a member of their Hall of Fame.
She worked as a bookkeeper at Miller's Shoes, until her retirement.
Along with pitching horseshoes, Hilda enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and playing cards, but loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of Harry "Sonny" Cousins and Gary (Patty) Cousins; the grandmother of Colby (Justin) Mainhart, Chad (Kate) Cousins and Casey (Andrea) Cousins; and the great-grandmother to Elam, Lahna, Reed, Ryan, Nolan, Carly, Maks, Sadie, Nora, Leo and Aiva.
Hilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Cousins; her second husband, Harold Eyth; her sisters, Anna Mae McQuistion and Mary Elizabeth Orr; her brothers, Billy, Robert and Edward Lowes; and her beloved granddaughter, Sunny Brook Cousins.
EYTH - All services will be private for Hilda H. Eyth, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
