Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706

Hilda Marion (Keck) Zorb, 95, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Peter Kippere and the late Eva (Lamotte) Kippere.

Hilda was a 1942 graduate of Butler High School.

She worked for Bell Telephone for more than 10 years as a switchboard operator.

Hilda attended Life Center and sang in the church choir for many years. She also volunteered for church dinners.

She enjoyed needlework, any kind of sewing and crafts, and loved to work with her hands.

She is survived by one son, Gary D. (Janice) Keck of Fairfax, Va.; one grandchild, Byron August Keck; and one sister, Marlys June (George) "Ray" Miller Jr. of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman August Keck; and her husband, Fred G. Zorb.

ZORB - Friends of Hilda Marion (Keck) Zorb, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor James F. Neal officiating.

Burial will take place in the Gruenwald Cemetery.

Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019

