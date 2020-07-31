1/1
Hildegarde Anna "Hilda" Mellish
1922 - 2020
Hildegarde Anna Mellish, 98, of Chicora, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1922, in Unity, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Herman and Anna (Boyle) Smitmans.
She married William John Mellish Sr. on April 28, 1943, and he died on Nov. 1, 2006.
Hilda was known for her beautiful vegetable garden that produced large delicious tomatoes, enjoyed by many. Her other gift was her tasty pies, baked with lots of love for family and friends.
She will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Philip) Williams, Francis Theodore (Nancy) Mellish, William Jack (Diane) Mellish, and Roland (Amy) Mellish; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herman, Carl, Hagen, Roland "Roddy"; and her sisters, Grace Chassin, Jean Swartzlander; and her sister-in-law, Martha (Heller) Smitmans.
MELLISH - Friends and family of Hildegarde Anna Mellish, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora, with private services immediately following.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, all attending are asked to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Hilda will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, with private services officiated by the Rev. Joseph Boomhower.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Steighner Funeral Home
111 East Slippery Rock Street
Chicora, PA 16025
724-445-2200
