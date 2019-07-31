Hobert "Bud" G. Moore, 82, of Middlesex Township passed away on Monday.
A U.S. Army veteran, Bud was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM and loved to play golf.
He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Joanne J. (Brinker) Moore; loving father of Janet (Randy) McCracken, Sandy (Terry) Dillner and David (Erin) Moore; brother of Jean Davis, Judy Moore and the late Thelma, Clara and Jim; and the beloved grandfather of Jason Moore and Lauren Moore.
MOORE - The family of Hobert "Bud" G. Moore, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and from 6 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Private entombment will be held in Mount Royal Cemetery.
Family suggests donations to Macular Degeneration Support, 3600 Blue Ridge Blvd., Grandview, MO, 64030.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019