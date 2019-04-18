Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Dean Wilson Sr.. View Sign



He was born April 15, 1922, in West Liberty, Butler County, to James George Wilson and Lorena Mayer Wilson.

Homer was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving honorably during World War II in the South Pacific.

He retired in 1984 as a machinist at Cooper Energy in Grove City, following a career there spanning 33½ years.

In earlier years, he attended the Branchton United Methodist Church.

He did some fishing but really enjoyed hunting. He loved to tinker in his garage and was great at fixing things. He enjoyed mowing grass and did so as late as September of 2018.

Survivors include a son, Homer Dean (Audrey) Wilson Jr. of Slippery Rock; a daughter, Shirley D. (Daniel) Corso of Butler; four grandchildren, Jamie Barto, Beth Weiland, Amy Schake and Andrea DiDonato; and eight great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy, Pearl and Bernice; three brothers, Merle, Brice and Kenneth; and three stepsiblings.

WILSON - There will be no public services for Homer Dean Wilson Sr., who died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.







421 New Castle St

Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

