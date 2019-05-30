Hortensia Rubio Payo Elswick, 75, of Evans City passed away on Sunday at UPMC Passavant Hospital, North Hills.
Born Oct. 26, 1943, in Pulgar, Spain, she was the daughter of the late Mariano Rubio and Carman Payo.
She was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Prospect.
Hortensia retired in 2009 from Nordstrom, where she was the head tailor seamstress.
She loved cooking, painting and traveling.
She is survived by her son, David Elswick of Evans City; and her siblings, Mariano (Paquita) Rubio and Paquita Rubio, all of Spain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gonzalo Rubio.
ELSWICK - Visitation for Hortensia Rubio Payo Elswick, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A Catholic blessing service will be at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Neff of St. Christopher's officiating.
Interment will be with her family in Spain.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 30, 2019