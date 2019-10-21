Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard A. Gaurrich Sr., 77, of Prospect passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, with his family by his side, following an illness.

Born June 7, 1942, in Russellton, Allegheny County, he was the son of the late Charles and Ivy Stewart Gaurrich.

He began working as a young boy with his father delivering bread on a local route in Russellton. He worked at Glenshaw Glass and Splashmat before starting his career as a mechanic. He was an auto mechanic for over 47 years working first for the former Texaco station on Route 8 South, and then became the owner/operator of Howard's Auto Care, located in Evans City and still run today by his son Howard Gaurrich Jr.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Howard is survived by his children, Howard (Vicki) Gaurrich Jr., Gayle (Thomas) Blackwood, Michael (Tammy) Gaurrich; his grandchildren, Senya, Gary (Kyley), Melissa (Andy), Thomas, Jessica (Greg), Michael, Daniel (Shelby), Nathan, Stephanie, Rachael and Rebecca; his great-grandchildren, Acelynn, Ryan, Euphemia, Ramone, Morgan, Kaleb, Sara Lynn, Emma, Ryker, Jacob, Junabee and Karson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon Stiteler Gaurrich, whom he married Oct. 8, 1960, and who passed away Jan. 24, 2013; and his son, Robert "Bobby" Gaurrich, who died Jan. 11, 2013.

GAURRICH - Visitation for Howard A. Gaurrich Sr., who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main Street, Prospect. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dominick Scarpino, pastor of Scenic Hill Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 516, Prospect, PA 16052.

Please visit



Howard A. Gaurrich Sr., 77, of Prospect passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, with his family by his side, following an illness.Born June 7, 1942, in Russellton, Allegheny County, he was the son of the late Charles and Ivy Stewart Gaurrich.He began working as a young boy with his father delivering bread on a local route in Russellton. He worked at Glenshaw Glass and Splashmat before starting his career as a mechanic. He was an auto mechanic for over 47 years working first for the former Texaco station on Route 8 South, and then became the owner/operator of Howard's Auto Care, located in Evans City and still run today by his son Howard Gaurrich Jr.He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.Howard is survived by his children, Howard (Vicki) Gaurrich Jr., Gayle (Thomas) Blackwood, Michael (Tammy) Gaurrich; his grandchildren, Senya, Gary (Kyley), Melissa (Andy), Thomas, Jessica (Greg), Michael, Daniel (Shelby), Nathan, Stephanie, Rachael and Rebecca; his great-grandchildren, Acelynn, Ryan, Euphemia, Ramone, Morgan, Kaleb, Sara Lynn, Emma, Ryker, Jacob, Junabee and Karson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon Stiteler Gaurrich, whom he married Oct. 8, 1960, and who passed away Jan. 24, 2013; and his son, Robert "Bobby" Gaurrich, who died Jan. 11, 2013.GAURRICH - Visitation for Howard A. Gaurrich Sr., who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main Street, Prospect. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dominick Scarpino, pastor of Scenic Hill Baptist Church, officiating.Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 516, Prospect, PA 16052.Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute. Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close