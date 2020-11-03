Howard E. McCandless Jr., 85, of Butler passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born June 19, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late Howard E. McCandless Sr. and the late Stella (Measel) McCandless.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Howard was a crane operator at AK Steel (formerly Armco), retiring in 1983. He worked on Myers Pickle Farm since he was 15, then eventually purchased the farm and worked hard for many years, growing vegetables.
Howard enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes, card games and he had enjoyed many trips to different parts of the world.
He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran, Cabot campus. Howard was instrumental in building Faith Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Smith) McCandless, whom he married Jan. 13, 1996; one son, Howard (Betty) McCandless of Mechanicsville, Md.; one daughter, Pamela (Stanley) Wazny of Finleyville; one stepson, Andrew (Theresa) Kamerer; one stepdaughter, Gwendolyn (David) Atkinson; three grandchildren, Jonelle (Tim) Trent, Robert Wazny and Haley (Ethan) Brewer; eight great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren, Benjamin (Megan) Atkinson, Timothy (Stefanie) Atkinson, Gabrielle (Ricky) Powell and Chelsea Evans; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Gary McCandless; and his granddaughter, Laci McCandless.
MCCANDLESS - Friends of Howard E. McCandless Jr., who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen from St. Luke's Lutheran Church officiating.
Private burial will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear their own facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited up to 25 people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
