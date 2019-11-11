Howard George Hynick, 45, of Boyers passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, after a long battle with an extended illness.
He was born Dec. 9, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Peggy Ann Johnston and George Alvin Hynick.
George attended Lincoln High School.
He enjoyed watching sports and fishing, and loved music. He was an enormous Ohio State fan and also loved the L.A. Lakers. He also liked boxing and animals. Above all, he was known as a great friend.
HYNICK - In accordance with his wishes, a memorial service for Howard George Hynick, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be held privately for his friends and family.
Arrangements were entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019