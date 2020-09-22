Howard W. Wilhelm Jr., 92, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born June 24, 1928, in Aliquippa, and was the son of the late Howard and Elsie Wilhelm Sr.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from J&L Steel as a supervisor in the tin mill.
Howard was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Parish.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dorothy (Nesbit) Wilhelm; three children, Jeffery (Sharon) Wilhelm of Butler, Greg (Connie) Wilhelm of Laurel Hill, N.C., and Cynthia Mellott of Harrisville; three stepchildren, Jayne Bittner of Cranberry Township, Michele (Warren) Marweg of Wexford, and Tom (Kathy) Nesbit of Atlanta, Ga.; and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Catherine (Perriello) Wilhelm, who passed away in 1972; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Nancy) and Richard (Lois) Wilhelm.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Peace at Home and Good Samaritan Hospice for all of their wonderful help.
WILHELM - A blessing service for Howard W. Wilhelm Jr., who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Aliquippa.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Roman Catholic Parish, 952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Please visit www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
.