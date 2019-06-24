Ian C. Campbell, 29, of Slippery Rock passed away on Saturday.
Ian was born July 23, 1989, in Butler.He was the son of Todd and Rebecca Campbell.
Ian was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Slippery Rock, and Campbell Bus Lines in Slippery Rock.
Ian is survived by his wife, Erika Campbell, whom he married, Aug. 6, 2016; his parents, Todd and Rebecca Campbell; his sister, Emily Campbell; and his brother, Kyle Campbell, all of Slippery Rock.
Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Klee of Grove City; his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Janet Campbell of West Sunbury; his in-laws, Theresa and Anthony West of Cleveland, Ohio; his sisters-in-law, April(Ronnie)Hibbard and Carli West, both of Cleveland, Ohio; his niece and nephew, Kenzie and Charlie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Klee.
CAMPBELL - The family of Ian C. Campbell, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Concord Presbyterian Church, 625 Hooker Road, West Sunbury.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Bob Edmundson officiating.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the family, the Dystonia-Foundation.org, or a charity of the donor's choosing.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 24, 2019