Service Information Bauer Funeral Home 515 N McKean St Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-545-9464

Ida L. (Early) Deitz, 81, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Bradys Bend, to Raymond L. and Ethel (Hamilton) Early.

In her early years, Ida attended the Parker and Bruin schools.

She later worked as a clerk for King's Department Store in Dover, Del.

Ida attended St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend.

She loved painting by numbers, going to bingo and spending time with her family. Ida also enjoyed watching NASCAR races with her husband, Jack, and her favorite driver was Rusty Wallace.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Patricia Deitz, of Bradys Bend, and Kimberly Sleigher and her husband, Gerald, of Rimersburg; her sons, Samuel Deitz and his wife, Tammy, of Bradys Bend, and Robert Russell and his wife, Marie, of Bruin; her eight grandchildren, Clarissa "Crissy" Unger and her husband, Jake "Mr. Jake," Gerald Sleigher III, Mitchell Deitz and his wife, Sami Lue, Samantha Beabout and her husband, Jonathan, Cory Deitz, Ryan Russell, Rebecca Russell and her companion, Bryan, and Nicole Smith and her husband, Ryan; five great-grandchildren, Kaiser, Jayce, Jackson, Jon and Averi; her brother, Reuben Early, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ida will also be fondly remembered by her nephew, Leroy Bradford, whom she spoke to daily.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Joseph "Jack" Deitz, who passed away on March 26, 2016; a grandson, Jonathan S. A. "Jay" Deitz; her brothers, Thomas Early and Douglas Early; and her sisters, Betty Best, Deloris Smith, Harriet Frazer and Phyllis Bradford.

DEITZ - A private family service for Ida L. (Early) Deitz, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, will be held followed by burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

