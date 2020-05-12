Ida S. Wimer McKivigan Hilliard, 84, of Butler passed away May 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a long vigorous battle with lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
She was born at home, weighing only three pounds on Feb. 18, 1936, and was the daughter of the late James P. Wimer and the late Nellie S. Burk Wimer. She wasn't expected to survive, but not only did she survive, she thrived. She truly embraced life, loving her family vacations, her friends, reading and her crafts.
She had a great passion for learning, beginning in first grade in a one-room schoolhouse at the age of four.
She graduated from Slippery Rock High School at the age of 16 in 1953 and Allegheny Valley School of Nursing in 1956. She returned to school, while working full time and raising three children and received her bachelor of nursing degree from Slippery Rock University in 1981. She received a master of science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1988.
She worked at Grove City Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Butler, devoting the last 15 years of her career to quality improvement for nursing service. She retired from the VAMC in 1995. She was missed by her co-workers and by the patients, so she would stay after work to help them with their dinners.
Mrs. Hilliard was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church. She was a member of NARFE, Red Hatters and Sigma Theta Tau.
She will be truly missed by her three children, Larry J. (Roberta) McKivigan of Butler. Jay P. (Donna) McKivigan of Barton, Ohio, and Mary A. (Bernie) Klara of Butler; one stepchild, David J. Hilliard of Lebanon, Pa.; one stepdaughter-in-law, Kathy Hilliard of Ocala, Fla.; a sister, Jessie J. Myers of Grove City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a proud, loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren and step grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay S. Hilliard, whom she married Jan. 5, 1979, and who passed away June 7, 2013; and one stepchild, Terry S. Hilliard.
HILLIARD - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Ida S. Wimer McKivigan Hilliard, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Entombment will take place in the Chapel of All Faith at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, Deerfield, Ill., 60015.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.