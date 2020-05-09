Ila Margaret Hesselgesser Walton, 100, of Volant and St. Cloud, Fla. died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Brenda (John) Thomas of St. Cloud, Fla.
Mrs. Walton was born Dec. 16, 1919, in Butler County, and was the daughter of the late Charles Wesley Hesselgesser and Auda Floss Johnston Hesselgesser.
Ila was a homemaker and worked very hard with her family on their family dairy farm in Hickory Township, Lawrence County. After she and her late husband, Aubrey Matthew Walton retired, they spent many winters together in St. Cloud, Fla.
She was a faithful member of Rich Hill Presbyterian Church and had attended First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud.
She was a member of the ladies quilting at Rich Hill, the "Sew N Sews" of St. Cloud, and she volunteered at the Thrifty Center, also in St. Cloud.
She enjoyed quilting, traveling, playing cards and reading. Most of all, "Grandma" enjoyed spending time with and reminiscing about family and friends.
A recent highlight was the celebration held for her 100th birthday with a party in Pennsylvania.
Survivors include one son, David E. Walton of Kissimmee, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brenda (John) Thomas of Volant, Cheryl (Edward) Wenzel of Volant and Jeanette (Mark) Hamilton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Ruth Cooper of Slippery Rock; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Robert and William C. Walton; three brothers, Dwight, Charles and Robert Dale Sr. Hesselgesser; and three sisters, Ethel Richards Dollman, Edna Henry and Jean Kuhn.
WALTON - Due to Covid-19, there will be no public calling hours or service at this time for Ila Margaret Hesselgesser Walton, who died Friday, May 1, 2020.
A private service will be held once circumstances permit public gatherings.
Interment will be in Rich Hill Church cemetery.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Hwy., Volant.
Memorial contributions may be given to your favorite charity in Ila's memory.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.