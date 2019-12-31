Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Dawn Nye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ina Dawn Graham Nye of New Matamoras, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital of health complications.

Dawn was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Bloomfield, Ohio, to Orris (Jobe) Graham and Floris Holland Graham.

She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School Class of 1947.

She was retired from Ormet Corp. at Hannibal, Ohio, after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed her family, crafts, gardening, reading, traveling, yard sales, and coin and jewelry shows.

She was a member of Little Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, Auxiliary 530 in Woodsfield, and the American Legion Auxiliary 378 in New Matamoras.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph "Joe" B. Nye at home, whom she married June 12, 1987; two children from her first husband Doyle Cline, her son, Terry Cline (Al Klesh) of Akron, Ohio, and her daughter, Teena Cline Taylor (Louie) of New Matamoras; two stepdaughters from her second husband Donald (Zeke) Evans, Sandy (Jamie) Evans of Marietta, and Donna (Keith) Arnott of Tennessee; her stepgranddaughter, Nicole Meaux of Crossville, Tenn.; two grandsons and their wives, Trevor and Meagan Taylor, and Todd and Stephanie Taylor of Newport, Ohio; her great-grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Taylor; her great-granddaughters, Piper and Hadleigh Taylor; her brother, Gary Graham of Wooster, Ohio; her sisters-in-law, Janice Cowen of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Marcella Graham of Walhonding, Ohio; and her cousin, Susan Rinard.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law, Cal Nye, and sister-in law, Ellen Nye, both of Portersville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Holly (Pete) and Iva Edwards Holland, and John Furl (Eber) and Minnie Day Graham; three aunts, Hazel Graham Amos Edwards, June Holland and Buena Jo Holland Jackman; her uncle, Wayne Graham (Marguerite Kelly Graham); her first husband, Doyle W. Cline; and her second husband, Donald L. Evans.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Verna Jean Collins (John), and Norma Joan Hines (Jim); and her brothers, Jack Graham (Ruth McCammon Graham), and Eber Graham (sister-in-law Joy Steele Graham).

She was also preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Nellie Brown (Dale), Betty Rinker (Bill), Margaret Lawther (George), her brother-in-law, Chuck Nye, her mother-in-law, Florence Nye, and her father-in-law, Bert Nye, all of Pennsylvania.

NYE - Private graveside services for Ina Dawn Graham Nye, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, are at the convenience of the family.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta, is handling all arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, c/o Ruth Huffman, P.O. Box 201, New Matamoras, OH 45767.

Messages of sympathy may be sent



