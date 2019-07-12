Ina J. Mikalauskas, 87, of Mars, formerly of Evans City, passed away on Thursday afternoon at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born July 4, 1932, in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Leisie Sipe.
A homemaker, Ina was a member of Crestview Community Church.
An avid gardener and baker, Ina was a 4-H leader for over 35 years and an entrant in the Butler Fair and the Butler Farm Show. She was a local fair baking grand champion and was selected to go to the State Fair. She had also been an active seller at the Mars Farmer's Market for years. She was a former member of the Fordham Grange.
Surviving are her son, Carl A. Mikalauskas and his wife, Cindy, of Evans City; and two granddaughters, Amy Robinson and her husband, Corey, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Ashley Mikalauskas of Evans City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Mikalauskas; a brother, Howard Sipe; and an infant sibling.
MIKALAUSKAS - Friends of Ina J. Mikalauskas, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler Fair Organization or to your local 4-H Club.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 12, 2019