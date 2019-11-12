Ines M. Hetrick of East Butler passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Since March of this year, she had been receiving excellent care, first at Butler Hospital, then at Sunnyview.
Born Ines Mary Fantino on April 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Domenica (Graziano) and Dominic Fantino of Butler Junction, Freeport. Ines fondly remembered her old neighborhood and growing up in Butler Junction.
Ines loved to sew, knit and crochet. She also made beautiful Barbie doll clothing. She collected dolls and loved to build puzzles.
She married Charles Leroy Hetrick on June 21, 1957, and they made their home in East Butler. He passed away on March 25, 2005.
Ines was a homemaker. She did work at American Hardware later in life, cleaning offices.
Ines was a Christian and loved the Lord.
She is survived by her children, Michael Hetrick (Kate Covert) of East Butler and Susan (Greg) Sasse of Butler; her grandchildren, Lisa (Nate) Dimitt, Lynne Hetrick of Scotland, U.K., Lauren (Tom) Bauer, Amber Shever (Patrick Donaldson) and Kevin Shever (Kayla Lieser); her step-grandchildren, Ashley (Dan) Anzelone, Andrew (Chelsea) Sasse and Phillip Sasse; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Christopher, Damian, Lilly, Easton, Raelynn, Isaiah, Callie and Ava; her brother-in-law, Dean Burns: many nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Shirley Homa.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Bruce Allen Hetrick; her siblings, Anna, Ida, Vera, Theresa and Charles; and also her best friend, Pearl Pastorius of East Butler.
HETRICK - Per her request, there will be no public service for Ines M. Hetrick, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
A service for the family will be conducted by Pastor Richard Jenks of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church and the Rev. Mary Kitchen of East Butler Presbyterian.
Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019