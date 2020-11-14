Irene Jean Bobby, 91, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lowrie Place.
Born June 7, 1929, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Lankewicz.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora.
She is survived by one son, Theodore N. "Ted" Bobby and his wife, Kathie, of Gibsonia; one daughter, Teresa Milkovich and her husband, Greg, of Butler; five grandchildren, Tarah Betty, Matthew Bobby, Christopher Bobby, Shaun Milkovich and Cory Milkovich; two great-grandchildren, Teddi Marie Bobby and Elliott J. Bobby; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Bobby, whom she was married for 60 years, and who passed away Feb. 25, 2010; an infant daughter, Cynthia Jo Bobby; four sisters; and three brothers.
BOBBY - Services and burial are private for Irene Jean Bobby, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.