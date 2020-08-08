1/1
Irene Josephine Deets
1917 - 2020
Irene Josephine Deets, 102, of Greenville, Pa., formerly of Chicora, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Paul Senior Living in Greenville.

She was born Nov. 5, 1917, in Pittsburgh, to Walter Sertik and Mary Miller Sertik.

She married John L. Deets on Nov. 29, 1937, and he died on Oct. 12, 1985.

She is survived by a son, William (Karen) Deets of Fair Haven, Vt.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Deets of Wexford; and a half-brother, Robert H. Pearce of Emlenton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Frank and Walter; and a son, Donald Deets.

DEETS - Private graveside services and interment of cremains for Irene Josephine Deets, who died Friday, July 31, 2020, will be in Mount Pleasant Lutheran Cemetery in Chicora.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing.

Arrangements are entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.

For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Steighner Funeral Home
111 East Slippery Rock Street
Chicora, PA 16025
724-445-2200
