Irene Lucille Bortmess, 96, of Zelienople, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born Sept. 17, 1924, in Bridgeville, she was the daughter of the late Max and Charlotte Kress.
Irene was a fun-loving person who enjoyed people. She was kind and thoughtful to everyone who knew her. She was especially grateful for the many friends and staff members at Passavant.
She spent many years living in Europe, Bermuda, and Texas with her husband, Ed.
She enjoyed reading, shopping, playing cards, bowling, and, most of all, spending time with her family.
She was a 53-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she was Worthy Matron for several years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever remembered and deeply missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Donna Lamneck and her husband, Harry, of Cranberry Township, and Nancy Dunn of Harmony; her grandson, Ryan E. McCarthy and his wife, Pamela; her two great-grandchildren, R.J. and Riley McCarthy; and her brother-in-law, Roy Bortmess and his wife, Sally.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Edward C. Bortmess, who passed away on Aug. 22, 2018; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Wilson Dunn.
Bortmess - A viewing and service for Irene Lucille Bortmess, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, will be held privately by the family at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
She will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum along with her husband and son-in-law.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.