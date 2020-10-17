Irene Shearer, 86, of Cabot passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at her son's residence.
Born Jan. 10, 1934, in Kelly Station, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Paul Virostek and Julia Morhac Virostek.
Irene was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed gardening, shopping and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, Douglas Shearer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Scott (Bobbie) Shearer of Cabot; her daughters, Karen (Dan) Russo of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wendy (Lee) McCutcheon of Apollo; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Virostek of Ford City; and her sister, Janet Waugaman of Hollis, N.H.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Shearer, who passed away Feb. 20, 2020; her daughter-in-law, Susan Knudson; and an infant brother.
SHEARER - Services for Irene Shearer, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with Pastor Jared Townley officiating.
Private interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the local food bank.
.