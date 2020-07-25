Irma Jean Irwin (Melodia), 83, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Aug. 10, 1936, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Melodia and Linda Melodia (Perugini).
Irma was a member of St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church.
She was employed at Allegheny General Hospital as a nurse for almost 30 years, and then as a tax preparer for 30 more years.
She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Glenn and loved him very much, along with her grandchildren.
Irma will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Irma leaves behind to cherish her memory the love of her life, her husband of nearly 47 years, Glenn D. Irwin, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1973; her children, Linda (Jeffry) Jorinscay, Debra (Raymond) Koerner, Denise (John) Kuziel, Idalyn Irwin and Martin J. (Cheryl) Irwin; her grandchildren, Jeffry (Amanda) Jorinscay Jr., Joseph (Lisa) Jorinscay, Nicholas (Elaine Smith) Jorinscay, Raymond R. (Jenifer) Koerner III, Kimberly (Dan) Matta, Brian (Chastity) Koerner, Lisa (Robert) Atcheson, Dan (Becky) Troppman, Brittany (Joseph) Gonzalez, Amy Troppman, Desiree Kuziel, Martin J. (Stacey) Irwin Jr., Madison Irwin and Linda Irwin; her 21 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Philip (Joan) Melodia, Anthony Melodia and Donald (Renee) Melodia; her brother-in-law, Dennis Lau; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Irma was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Lau; her granddaughter, Monica Troppman; her great-granddaughter, Gabriella Koerner; and her sister-in-law, Jane Melodia.
IRWIN - Friends of Irma Jean Irwin (Melodia), who died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles S. Bober officiating.
Irma will be laid to rest at Christ Our Redeemer, Northside Catholic in Pittsburgh.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.