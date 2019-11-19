The Rev. Irvin E. M. Pflueger, of Florida, was welcomed to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He was born in 1927, the ninth child to Clara (Kroger) and Adolph Pflueger.
He is survived by his adoring bride of 67 years, Catherine (Wood) Pflueger; three loving daughters, Clara, Theresa and Fia; four precious grandchildren, Brandon, Martin, Daniel and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Irvin.
PFLUEGER - Funeral services for the Rev. Irvin E. M. Pflueger, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019