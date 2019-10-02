Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan A. Kunkle. View Sign Service Information Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home 100 Owens Drive Apollo , PA 15613 (724)-478-1244 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home 100 Owens Drive Apollo , PA 15613 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home 100 Owens Drive Apollo , PA 15613 View Map Service 7:00 PM Masonic Service Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home 100 Owens Drive Apollo , PA 15613 View Map Service 11:00 AM Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home 100 Owens Drive Apollo , PA 15613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ivan A. Kunkle, 82, of Washington Township, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Woodhaven Care Center-Skilled Nursing, Monroeville, Pa.

Born Nov. 18, 1936, in Saxonburg, he was a son of the late Clarence L. Kunkle and Anna M. (Mayer) Kunkle.

Ivan was a graduate of Washington Township High School, and worked for 42 years for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge in the radio room as a dispatcher. He also worked as a farmer on his farm, and as a broker for Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance Co. for many years.

Ivan was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Apollo. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Apollo Masonic Lodge 437 and its Coudersport Consistory, the BPOE Lodge 386 in Apollo, and the Vandergrift Sportsmen's Club.

He enjoyed hunting, square and polka dancing and listening to the music, and time with family.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn M. (Brian Fuhrman Sr.) Hileman of Leechburg and Jennifer A. (John) Rising of Indiana, Pa.; his grandchildren, Jeremiah (Janice) Hileman of Leechburg, David Kunkle of Winter Park, Colo., Vikki (Evan Bruce) Hileman of Leechburg, Zachary (Joy Miller) Kunkle of Youngwood, Pa., Jakeb Rising of Windber, Pa., and Hannah Rising of Indiana, Pa.; his great-granddaughter, Lacey Hileman of Leechburg; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Trevor Nolf, Brett Waldenville and Jessica Miller; his brother, Clarence A. (Cathy) Kunkle of Penn Run; his sisters, Theodora (Jim) Emberg of Washington Township, Roberta Kunkle of New Kensington, and Deborah (Jeff) Forschner of Murrysville; a sister-in-law, Erma Kunkle of Washington Township; his companion, Gloria Monier of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Melva F. (Simpson) Kunkle, who passed away on June 4, 2008; a son, Derrick Kunkle; and a brother, Samuel O. Kunkle.

KUNKLE - Friends of Ivan A. Kunkle, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home led by the Apollo Masons.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating.

Private interment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be offered in Ivan's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, , 2403 Sidney St. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit







Ivan A. Kunkle, 82, of Washington Township, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Woodhaven Care Center-Skilled Nursing, Monroeville, Pa.Born Nov. 18, 1936, in Saxonburg, he was a son of the late Clarence L. Kunkle and Anna M. (Mayer) Kunkle.Ivan was a graduate of Washington Township High School, and worked for 42 years for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge in the radio room as a dispatcher. He also worked as a farmer on his farm, and as a broker for Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance Co. for many years.Ivan was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Apollo. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Apollo Masonic Lodge 437 and its Coudersport Consistory, the BPOE Lodge 386 in Apollo, and the Vandergrift Sportsmen's Club.He enjoyed hunting, square and polka dancing and listening to the music, and time with family.He is survived by his daughters, Dawn M. (Brian Fuhrman Sr.) Hileman of Leechburg and Jennifer A. (John) Rising of Indiana, Pa.; his grandchildren, Jeremiah (Janice) Hileman of Leechburg, David Kunkle of Winter Park, Colo., Vikki (Evan Bruce) Hileman of Leechburg, Zachary (Joy Miller) Kunkle of Youngwood, Pa., Jakeb Rising of Windber, Pa., and Hannah Rising of Indiana, Pa.; his great-granddaughter, Lacey Hileman of Leechburg; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Trevor Nolf, Brett Waldenville and Jessica Miller; his brother, Clarence A. (Cathy) Kunkle of Penn Run; his sisters, Theodora (Jim) Emberg of Washington Township, Roberta Kunkle of New Kensington, and Deborah (Jeff) Forschner of Murrysville; a sister-in-law, Erma Kunkle of Washington Township; his companion, Gloria Monier of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Melva F. (Simpson) Kunkle, who passed away on June 4, 2008; a son, Derrick Kunkle; and a brother, Samuel O. Kunkle.KUNKLE - Friends of Ivan A. Kunkle, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home led by the Apollo Masons.Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating.Private interment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be offered in Ivan's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, , 2403 Sidney St. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.