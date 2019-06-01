Ivodene Violet Mahaffey, 88, of Butler passed away peacefully on Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 18, 1931, in Indiana County, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Cleo (Walters) McEwan. She was the beloved wife of Robert Mahaffey Sr., her husband of 60 years.
Ivodene enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flowers, which she liked sharing with her friends and family.
She was an awesome seamstress for many years, making sure her family always looked proper and well-dressed. In her 80s, she was still sewing quilts for other residents during her brief stay at a prior facility.
Most of all, Ivodene loved her family and cared deeply about creating memories to last a lifetime. She was the driving force behind the family cottage at Pymatuning, where so many special memories were made. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Ivodene was a longtime resident of Sunnyview and well-known by the staff, who cared affectionately for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Mahaffey Sr.; and her sister, MaryJane DeHaven.
Surviving are her children, Carol (Jeff) Johnson of Thurmont, Md., Robert (Barbara) Mahaffey Jr. of Allison Park, Joyce (Jeff) Blymiller of Butler, and Lois (Ken Jr.) Crispin of Butler; her beloved brother, Norman (Mary) McEwan of Irmo, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Grant Johnson, Margaret (Logan) Wolfe, Sean (Aly) Mahaffey, Robert Ethan (Caitlyn) Mahaffey, Greg Blymiller, Brian (Rachael) Blymiller, Jennifer (Brandon) Shaw, Natalie (Christopher) Lawrence and Theresa (Mitchell) Thrower; and her nine great-grandchildren, Blake and Bella Blymiller, Bowen, Conway and Hadley Shaw, Lacey and Lydia Lawrence, and Harlan and Tucker Thrower.
MAHAFFEY - Friends of Ivodene Violet Mahaffey, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 226 Great Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019