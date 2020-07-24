1/1
J. Arlene Lefever
1926 - 2020
J. Arlene Lefever, 94, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1926, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Francis and Dorothy (Cross) Shearer.
Arlene was a member of Clinton United Presbyterian Church.
She was a retired school nurse of the South Butler County School District.
Arlene was an active member of her community, serving others through PTA, 4-H, church activities and many other acts of service.
Surviving are her five sons, Paul (Joye) Lefever of Butler, John (Laura) Lefever of Saxonburg, David (Patty) Lefever of Sarver, Mark (Holly) Lefever of Mount Lebanon, and Brian (Brenda) Lefever of Butler; a daughter, Brenda (Howard) Pyle of Butler; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Lefever, who passed away on July 13, 2005; a son, Ralph Lefever; two sisters, Dolly Martin and Frances Shearer; and a grandson, Hunter Lumley.
LEFEVER - Friends of J. Arlene Lefever, who died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Kelley Angleberger officiating. Following CDC guidelines, all attending are asked to please wear face masks and social distance.
Interment will take place in Clinton United Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Saxonburg.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
