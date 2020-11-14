Jacinta "Cindy" McMuldren Molokach, 69, of Economy passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Born March 4, 1951, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Anna M. Mohan McMuldren.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe Molokach, whom she married April 7, 1972; her children, Chrissy (Mike) Carr, Carrie Ann (Keith) Jones and Joey (Jen) Molokach; one brother, Tom McMuldren; four sisters, Clara McMuldren, Anna Marie McMuldren, Marian Fischer and Ann Michele McMuldren; five grandchildren, Rhianna, Siena, Sam, Malena and Scarlett; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters; two brothers; and a granddaughter.
MOLOKACH - A Mass of Christian burial for Jacinta "Cindy" McMuldren Molokach, who died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, will be celebrated privately by the family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople, was in charge of her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Yellow Ribbon Girls, P.O. Box 248, Ellwood City, PA, 16117, or at www.yellowribbongirls.com
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com
