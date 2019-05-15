|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
The Presbyterian Church of Portersville
|
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
The Presbyterian Church of Portersville
Jack David Courtney, 83, of Prospect passed away early Tuesday morning at home with his loving family by his side.
Born April 17, 1936, in Butler, he was the son of the late George Courtney Jr. and Ruth Martsolf Courtney.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, who honorably served our country from 1954 to 1956.
Jack had worked as an office machine repairman for the Monroe Calculating Co. in Pittsburgh. He was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service from 1957 to 1994, where he received an award for a "Million Miles" of safe driving on the mail route. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Prospect -Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department.
As a lifetime farmer, he enjoyed raising beef cattle and working in the apple orchard with his wife.
His hobbies were hunting and tinkering.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, where he served as a trustee.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Joan Leise Courtney, whom he married Oct. 11, 1957; his children, Sharon May (Paul) Hickok of Franklin Township, and Rebecca Lynn Schnur of Canonsburg; his grandchildren, Olivia (Cody) Nicklas, Haley (Jason) Wiles, Jason (Melissa) Schnur and Nicholas Schnur; his great-grandchildren, Josalyn Harris, Julia Nicklas and Justin Nicklas; his sister, Ruth Ann (Gary) Horne of Franklin Township; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Courtney, Thomas Courtney and his infant brother, George Courtney III.
COURTNEY - Visitation for Jack David Courtney, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, 1297 Perry Highway, Portersville.
Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with his pastor, Dana Opp, officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Presbyterian Church of Portersville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry, c/o Cindy Burns, P.O. Box 102, Portersville, PA 16051, or the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, Mission Fund, P.O. Box 126, Portersville, PA 16051.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|