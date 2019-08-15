Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Donald VanGorder. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Donald VanGorder, 90, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born on Oct. 4, 1928, in Butler and was the son of the late Carl and Edna (Fleming) VanGorder, the youngest of three children.

He graduated from Butler High School with the Class of 1946.

Jack served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II in the 11th Airborne, where he trained as a paratrooper.

After serving his country, he attended the University of Miami. Jack met his bride, Margie Green, and they were married on June 8, 1951.

In 1950, Jack began his long career with Armco Steel Corp., now known as AK Steel. He retired as a foreman in the continuous casting unit in the melt shop with 40 years of service in a career he loved.

Jack loved spending time with his family and friends. In early years, he enjoyed playing baseball. Then later, playing ball with his own children in their backyard, along with all the neighborhood kids. He enjoyed playing golf with his children, when they were young, and then with friends. Horseshoes was another favorite pastime.

He loved working on projects and fixing things for himself and his family.

Jack was very organized. All his tools were arranged on his workbench and walls, and were perfectly clean and lined up.

He loved working in his yard. He found pleasure in buying homes, fixing them up, enjoying life in each one, then making money when he sold them. He also enjoyed working on his computer, even at the age of 90 years.

He and his wife, Margie, had a Florida home for years, where they made many friends.

Jack was a wonderful conversationalist his entire life. He could have written the book, "How to Win Friends and Influence People" ... but he didn't.



Jack enjoyed watching and following all of the Pittsburgh sports teams and the PGA.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Butler, and at one time, was active in the Masonic Lodge.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margie; his daughters, Karen (Bill) Stevenson of Davidson, N.C., and Judy (Joe) Marzullo of Butler; a son, Don (Marsha) VanGorder of Butler; his grandchildren, Jason VanGorder of Slippery Rock, Justin VanGorder of Butler, Michael Marzullo of Butler, Kari Vandevort of Butler, and Rachelle Myers of Davidson, N.C.; six great-grandchildren who called him Pa; his sisters-in-law, Merna Patten (Jack) of Butler, Teresa Green of Butler, Joyce Shaw (Dave) of North Port, Fla., and Carol Bowen (Ron) of Haymarket, Va.; his brother-in-law, Harold Huber of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his father when he was 12; his mother; his brother, Bob VanGorder, who was his best friend; his mother-in-law, Ethel Green; his sister, Arminta Rodgers; his sisters-in-law, Janet VanGorder and Norma Jean Huber; and a brother-in-law, Jim Green.

VANGORDER - Arrangements for Jack Donald VanGorder, who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

There will be a private gathering for the family.

