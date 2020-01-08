Jack G. Hay, 87, of Butler passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
He was born April 19, 1932, in Butler, and was the son of the late Marion C. Hay and Viola (Elliott) Hay.
He was employed as a maintenance technician for West Penn Power, where he retired in 1990.
He attended the Bethel Bible Baptist Church in Worthington.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Shawnee Lynn Glace of Pittsburgh; his son, Jeffrey D. Hay of Butler; six grandchildren, Jeff Hay Jr., Jared Glace, Devin Glace, Shaina Salamacha, JoJo Glace and Logan Glace; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Elliott) Hay, whom he married on April 14, 1956; one son, Jack Hay; a sister, Veljean Robb; and a brother, Robert E. Hay.
HAY - Family and friends of Jack G. Hay, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Bramlet officiating.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020