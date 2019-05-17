Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Lester Boyer, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away on Wednesday at his residence.

He was born Dec. 27, 1952, in Grove City to Lester Junior Boyer and Bette L. Sommerville Boyer.

Jack graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1971.

He was a self-employed excavator. If dirt needed moving, he could move it. His excavation service was highly respected and well utilized in the greater Slippery Rock area. He did light construction work as well.

He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, and was passionate about his work and hunting.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, was great at karaoke and most of all, loved his grandchildren.

Jack was greatly admired by family and friends for his kindness and perseverance.

He is survived by his son, Andrew M. (Jennifer) Boyer of Slippery Rock; a daughter, Jaclyn D. "Jackie" (Ryan) Bakunas of Bel Air, Md.; two sisters, Judy (Chet) Talarczyk of Berea, Ohio, and Janice (Fred) Sparrevohn of Long Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren, Colton and Parker Boyer, and Nolan, Owen, Ethan and Cailyn Bakunas.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista; his parents; and a brother, James.

BOYER - The family of Jack Lester Boyer, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. Service will be presided by the Rev. Jeff Curtis, pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church of Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Fire and Rescue Team, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



Jack Lester Boyer, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away on Wednesday at his residence.He was born Dec. 27, 1952, in Grove City to Lester Junior Boyer and Bette L. Sommerville Boyer.Jack graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1971.He was a self-employed excavator. If dirt needed moving, he could move it. His excavation service was highly respected and well utilized in the greater Slippery Rock area. He did light construction work as well.He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, and was passionate about his work and hunting.He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, was great at karaoke and most of all, loved his grandchildren.Jack was greatly admired by family and friends for his kindness and perseverance.He is survived by his son, Andrew M. (Jennifer) Boyer of Slippery Rock; a daughter, Jaclyn D. "Jackie" (Ryan) Bakunas of Bel Air, Md.; two sisters, Judy (Chet) Talarczyk of Berea, Ohio, and Janice (Fred) Sparrevohn of Long Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren, Colton and Parker Boyer, and Nolan, Owen, Ethan and Cailyn Bakunas.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista; his parents; and a brother, James.BOYER - The family of Jack Lester Boyer, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. Service will be presided by the Rev. Jeff Curtis, pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church of Slippery Rock.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Fire and Rescue Team, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Published in Butler Eagle on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close