Jack Martin Walker passed away on Thursday.
Jack was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Butler. He was the son of Thomas Patrick Walker and Hazel Currie Walker.
He graduated from Mars High School in 1954.
Jack was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He especially loved the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers.
Jack was an active member of Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Jack was employed by Armco Steel, retiring in 1991 with 31½ years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine, better known as "Kitty," whom he married in 1960 at Grace Lutheran Church in Butler; his children, David of Butler, Richard and Mark of Butler, and his daughter, Lori Marsh of Harrisburg.
WALKER - Friends of Jack Martin Walker, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Tara Lynn of Grace at Calvary officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 27 to July 28, 2019