Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005

Jack P. Kludo, 84, of Jackson Township, formerly of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields.

Born Aug. 9, 1935, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Paul E. Kludo and Janet Howarth Kludo.

Jack graduated from Beaver Falls High School.

He worked at LTV Steel for 41 years, until his retirement.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry Township, and a former member of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Jack was an avid sports fan. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Jean E. Fair Kludo, whom he married Nov. 23, 1956; his children, Terri L. Shidemantle of Harmony, Kelly S. (Ron) Lutz of Zelienople and Jack P. Kludo Jr., of North Carolina; his brother, Dr. Ronald G. (Brenda) Kludo of Florida; his seven grandchildren; and his 15 great-grandchildren.

KLUDO - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Jack P. Kludo, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack's honor to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



