Jack Ray Muzzana, 78, of Renfrew, passed away unexpectedly from a broken heart on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

He was the son of Siro J. Muzzana and Leona F. Sewell Muzzana of Great Falls, Mont. He was born on April 1, 1941.

Jack will be greatly missed by his two children and their spouses, Marcia (John) Ellermeyer of Helena, Mont., and Mark (Christie) Muzzana of Beaver Falls.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Waylon and Libby Ellermeyer, and Ayden and Ena Muzzana.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Janet K. Prethus Muzzana, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2019; and his brother, Jim Muzzana.

Jack graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He proudly served our country in the Air National Guard of Montana, and also in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during Vietnam.

Jack was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler.

He volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, riding his bike at Moraine State Park, and attending the Butler County Symphony with his wife, Janet.

Jack's most cherished moments were spent in the company of his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

MUZZANA - A friends and family gathering for Jack Ray Muzzana, who died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Joel A. Benson of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's honor to the Foundation online at , or by mail to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







