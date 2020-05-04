Jack Z. Cline passed away at home April 30, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with prostate cancer. He was 86.
Jack was of the Presbyterian faith.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Luther Henry Cline and Virginia (Zellers) Cline.
He graduated from Grove City College in 1958 with a B.S. in Commerce. He was a member of Pan Sophic fraternity and played on the golf and soccer teams.
Jack served in the Navy during the Korean conflict.
He married Shirley M. (Patterson) Cline on Dec. 21, 1957.
Jack was a stock, commodities and options broker, starting with EF Hutton in Pittsburgh and ending with AG Edwards & Sons in Butler and Cranberry Township. He won several awards for his accomplishments during his career as a broker.
He was also one of the top amateur golfers in the region during the 1960s and 1970s, having won five championships at Grove City Country Club in addition to other regional titles. In later years, he shot his age multiple times. Amazingly, he had 11 hole-in-ones.
Although known for his golf, he also started as R.H. on the undefeated, untied Grove City College Soccer team in 1956, a team ranked third in the nation.
Jack was a devout, if critical, Pittsburgh sports fan. His other hobbies included train modeling, cards, and sports games, some of which he designed himself.
Most of all, Jack was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends for his love, his wise counsel, his sense of humor and his competitive spirit.
His loving wife of 62 years survives him at home. Jack is also survived by his sons, Jack William Cline (Kathy) of Grove City, and Thomas Wilson Cline (Sally) of Latrobe; a daughter, Joya Jean Cline of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Sam, Jayna, Jill and Nellie; Jacob, Maxine and Kaiser; and Corinne; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Hailee and Hayden.
CLINE - A private family service for Jack Z. Cline, who died April 30, 2020, was held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.
Burial took place in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Memorials may be made to Grove City East Main Presbyterian Church https://eastmainpc.org/ or to Arnie's Army (Battles Prostate Cancer) https://members.arniesarmy.org/.
Please visit https://www.cunninghamfhgc.com/
Jack was of the Presbyterian faith.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Luther Henry Cline and Virginia (Zellers) Cline.
He graduated from Grove City College in 1958 with a B.S. in Commerce. He was a member of Pan Sophic fraternity and played on the golf and soccer teams.
Jack served in the Navy during the Korean conflict.
He married Shirley M. (Patterson) Cline on Dec. 21, 1957.
Jack was a stock, commodities and options broker, starting with EF Hutton in Pittsburgh and ending with AG Edwards & Sons in Butler and Cranberry Township. He won several awards for his accomplishments during his career as a broker.
He was also one of the top amateur golfers in the region during the 1960s and 1970s, having won five championships at Grove City Country Club in addition to other regional titles. In later years, he shot his age multiple times. Amazingly, he had 11 hole-in-ones.
Although known for his golf, he also started as R.H. on the undefeated, untied Grove City College Soccer team in 1956, a team ranked third in the nation.
Jack was a devout, if critical, Pittsburgh sports fan. His other hobbies included train modeling, cards, and sports games, some of which he designed himself.
Most of all, Jack was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends for his love, his wise counsel, his sense of humor and his competitive spirit.
His loving wife of 62 years survives him at home. Jack is also survived by his sons, Jack William Cline (Kathy) of Grove City, and Thomas Wilson Cline (Sally) of Latrobe; a daughter, Joya Jean Cline of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Sam, Jayna, Jill and Nellie; Jacob, Maxine and Kaiser; and Corinne; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Hailee and Hayden.
CLINE - A private family service for Jack Z. Cline, who died April 30, 2020, was held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.
Burial took place in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Memorials may be made to Grove City East Main Presbyterian Church https://eastmainpc.org/ or to Arnie's Army (Battles Prostate Cancer) https://members.arniesarmy.org/.
Please visit https://www.cunninghamfhgc.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 4, 2020.