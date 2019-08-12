Jackie L. “J.L.” Kaltenbaugh, 78, of Connoquenessing passed away Saturday. He was a son of the late Forrest and Ella Mae Kaltenbaugh. He worked his entire life and owned J.L. & R.E. Kaltenbaugh Construction. He served as a Connoquenessing Township supervisor for over 20 years. He loved steam shows, truck pulls and mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
He was the loving companion for 28 years to Marge Evans; and father of John (Nancy) Kaltenbaugh, Elaina Rimer, Eric Kaltenbaugh, Wayne (Christine) Kaltenbaugh, and Jim Kaltenbaugh. He is also survived by five sisters; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a loving family. He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
KALTENBAUGH — Friends of Jackie L. “J.L.” Kaltenbaugh, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital.
