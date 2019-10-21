Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacklyn Joyce "Jackie" Nickita. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacklyn "Jackie" Joyce Barnhart Nickita passed on peacefully to be with her Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

She was a devoted wife to John Nickita for over 61 years, and a loving mother to her two daughters, Lisa Nickita Allen and Crystal Nickita.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Eugene and Larry Barnhart; and her sisters, Evelyn Semel and Dixie Leonard.

Jackie was born on Aug. 3, 1935. She was a longtime resident of Zelienople, and a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed working at several local businesses, including Billco Motors, Mussig Florist and Mathew Jewelers. Jackie enjoyed working, and she worked with eager and willing hands.

Jackie was an active volunteer with the Willing Workers of St. Paul's and a Girl Scout troop leader.

In her younger years, she was recruited by the Barbizon Modeling Agency in New York City, and she was named Butler County's 4-H Future Homemaker of the Year in 1953.

Her family cherishes memories of the many cross-country vacations that they took, touring all parts of the United States, and time spent together decorating for the Christmas season.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, John Nickita; her parents, Harold and Helen (Stoughton) Barnhart; her brothers, Karl, Walter and Gary; her sisters, Dolly, Audrey and Ginny; and her grandson, Jesse.

NICKITA - A memorial visitation for Jacklyn "Jackie" Joyce Barnhart Nickita, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony.

A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Jackie will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Zelienople Area Public Library.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



