Jackson "Jack" P. Wymer, 66, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Community Living Center of the VA Butler Healthcare Hospital.
Born in 1953, in Augsburg, Germany, he was the son of Dr. Ralph and Lillian (Gamble) Wymer.
Jack honorably served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 1993 as a master sergeant.
He loved tinkering with electronics and computers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but Jack loved nothing more than sharing his time with his grandchildren.
He was the loving husband of Mary (McCandless) Wymer for almost 50 years.
He was the father of Jackie (Joseph) Hetherington and Vallerie (Brian) Kretzer; the brother of Sam Wymer, Dan Wymer, Martha Lapcevic, Carolyn Stutz and Randy Wymer; and was the grandfather of Kendra and Logan Hetherington.
He is also survived by a large and loving family and many friends.
He will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him, especially his dogs, Bindi and Cherry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Living Center of the VA Butler Healthcare.
