Jackson Richard Blakely
Jackson Richard Beau Blakely, 22, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1998, in Butler, to Amy Blakely.
Jackson was known to be funny, handsome, charming, charismatic, witty and even sometimes silly.
Above all else, he was known to be kindhearted.
Jackson was the beloved son of Amy Blakely and J.D. Summerville; the fiancé of Hannah Hawryliak; and the father of Jackson Jr., Gracelyn and Hadley.
He was the beloved brother of Tierra, Amarra and Bella; the grandson of Bob (Mary) Schlagel; and the uncle of Ryan, Kingston and Maddie.
Jackson is also survived by a large and loving extended family.
BLAKELY - Viewing and funeral service for Jackson Richard Beau Blakely, who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, will be held privately at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
