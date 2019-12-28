Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Gifford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Jacqueline was born March 25, 1936, in Parker Township. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Quay and Shirley Raimey Smith.

She was a longtime member of God's Country Ministry of the First United Methodist Church in Butler.

She was a homemaker and most especially enjoyed the company of her family.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Robert W. "Bob" Gifford Sr., whom she married on Oct. 20, 1952.

Also surviving are four children, Linda J. Fleeger and her husband, Jim, of Saxonburg, Bonnie E. Douglass and her husband, David, of Emlenton, Ruth A. Mastropietro and her husband, Joe, of New Castle, and Robert W. "Robbie" Gifford Jr. and his husband, Tom Sylvester, of Karns City, as well as a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

GIFFORD - There will be no public service at this time for Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Gifford, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

Memorial contributions may be made to God's County Ministry of the First United Methodist Church, 232 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001.

Condolences may be sent by visiting



Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Gifford, 83, of Karns City, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.Jacqueline was born March 25, 1936, in Parker Township. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Quay and Shirley Raimey Smith.She was a longtime member of God's Country Ministry of the First United Methodist Church in Butler.She was a homemaker and most especially enjoyed the company of her family.Jackie is survived by her husband, Robert W. "Bob" Gifford Sr., whom she married on Oct. 20, 1952.Also surviving are four children, Linda J. Fleeger and her husband, Jim, of Saxonburg, Bonnie E. Douglass and her husband, David, of Emlenton, Ruth A. Mastropietro and her husband, Joe, of New Castle, and Robert W. "Robbie" Gifford Jr. and his husband, Tom Sylvester, of Karns City, as well as a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.GIFFORD - There will be no public service at this time for Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Gifford, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.Memorial contributions may be made to God's County Ministry of the First United Methodist Church, 232 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close